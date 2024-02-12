Mom found dead in SoHo hotel room was strangled, beaten, autopsy determines

A 38-year-old mom found dead in a SoHo hotel room was beaten and strangled, an autopsy has revealed.

Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, who was found lifeless in an 11th-floor hotel room at the SoHo 54 Hotel, died of compression to her neck and blunt head trauma, according to a spokeswoman for the city medical examiner. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Staff at the Watts St. hotel, near Sixth Ave., found Oleas-Arancibia lifeless with trauma to her face, a bloody iron nearby, about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

Detectives are trying to find the owner of a pair of bloody pants with a receipt in them found inside of the room, ABC7NY reported. Police have made no arrests.

Oleas-Arancibia’s 18-year-old son, Edwin Cevallos, told the Daily News his mother was nervous and worried in the week leading up to her death.

She moved to the U.S. from Ecuador and lived with Cevallos and her young nephew in Jackson Heights. Her younger son, 13, and her parents, still live in Ecuador.

“She wanted a better life because in Ecuador is a lot of bad people. It was so dangerous,” Cevallos said through tears. “She gave us the life that we always wanted.”

Cevallos said his mother went to work in Manhattan every afternoon but he didn’t know what she did for a living or what brought her to the hotel.

“She was always working for us to give us the best life in this country,” he said. “She always had money to cover anything in the house. She didn’t owe no money to anybody.”