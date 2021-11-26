Mom found stabbed to death on Thanksgiving, Georgia cops say. Her son was arrested

An 18-year-old is behind bars after he’s accused of stabbing his mother at her Atlanta-area home on Thanksgiving Day, according to Georgia authorities.

Gwinnett County officers responded to a “domestic related assault” around noon on Thursday, Nov. 25, at a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to a news release. Inside they found 42-year-old Marcia Chance suffering from stab wounds.

Chance was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers arrested Varian Hibbert, 18, on a charge of felony murder in his mother’s death, according to police. Hibbert is also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center where he remained held without bond as of Friday, Nov. 26, online records show. Authorities are investigating a motive.

Lawrenceville is about 32 miles northeast of Atlanta.

