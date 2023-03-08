Mom found teen stabbed to death in 1986. Now, Colorado police renew plea for clues

Decades after a mother found her teenage daughter stabbed to death in her own bed, Colorado police said they are still looking for answers.

On the 37th anniversary of her death, the Colorado Springs Police Department renewed its request for information about the death of 15-year-old Melissa Riedell in a March 7 social media post.

Melissa’s mother last spoke with her over the phone about an hour before returning home to their apartment to find her “with a knife in her chest” on March 7, 1986, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation cold case file.

She had planned to pick her up and take her to visit a friend, according to police.

Investigators said they did not find “any forced entry and the door was locked when her mother arrived.” Additionally, there was no sign of struggle or that Melissa had been sexually assaulted.

An autopsy showed “a ligature mark around Melissa’s throat,” however, investigators said they did not find the instrument used. Melissa’s body also had multiple stab wounds.

Police said they interviewed “numerous friends, associates, neighbors, and members of the victim’s family” and collected evidence from the scene at the time.

“Forensic testing was done on several items of evidence during the initial investigation and continues as this technology advances,” police said.

Police asked for anyone with information about Melissa’s case to call 719-444-7000.

