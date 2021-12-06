Mom of four dies of COVID after emergency C-section, Wisconsin family says

Soon after a 38-year-old Wisconsin mom underwent an emergency C-section, she died of COVID-19, her family says.

“It was gut-wrenching,” her ex-husband, David Henderson, told WDJT. Adrienne Chandler had three children with Henderson prior to giving birth to her fourth baby with boyfriend Ryan Emperley.

“We had our problems living together since we divorced earlier this year but both of our undying love for our children was absolute,” Henderson shared to Facebook on Dec. 1. “I never in a million years expected to be telling our kids yesterday that their mother died and I can’t imagine a pain like that in my life.

“I expected to be jointly raising these kids long into adulthood and both of us using our life experiences to guide them along this crazy ride of life we have.”

Chandler and Emperley’s newborn baby, Roman, is doing well, according to WISN, and Emperley hopes Roman will grow up to be like his mother.

“She has a beautiful soul and my heart will always belong to her,” Emperley told WDJT. “She had a smile that would light a room and bring the absolute joy to everyone’s life.”

“Adrienne Chandler was a beautiful human being,” Lauren Klebba wrote in a GoFundMe for the Henderson and Emperley children. “She was known for her contagious laugh, being a friend who would be there for you no matter what, being a wonderful cook, having a heart of gold and most importantly she was the most amazing mother - not only to her own kids but every kid she met.”

Emperley told WISN that Chandler required intubation following her coronavirus infection, and doctors did an emergency C-section to save their baby. She died three days later, the station reported.

Henderson said his ex-wife experienced kidney failure as she fought COVID-19.

Chandler was not vaccinated and her death was confirmed to be connected to COVID-19, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told WDJT.

Pregnancy and COVID-19

People who are pregnant face increased risks for severe COVID-19 illnesses, preterm births and other pregnancy-related complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant,” the CDC says. “Pregnancy causes changes in the body that could make it easier to get very sick from respiratory viruses like the one that causes COVID-19. These changes in the body can continue after pregnancy.”

Experts recommend pregnant people get vaccinated against the virus, in addition to those who are breastfeeding or trying to get pregnant.

