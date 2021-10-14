Mom of 'Free Solo' climber, Alex Honnold, beats her own climbing record on 70th birthday

NextShark

As Halloween approaches, one TikToker voiced her concerns over possible racist interpretations of “Squid Game” costumes in a snarky skit. Don’ts: Last Thursday, comedian and “Feeling Asian” podcast co-host Youngmi Mayer posted a 13-second video that touches on how non-Asian people might feel compelled to dress up as their favorite characters from the Netflix hit show. In the video, she pretends to be a non-Asian person who says, “I really want to do ‘Squid Game’ for Halloween but I’m so scared that Asians will get mad at me.”