Mom gets 12 years in son's death; attitudes of relatives differ

Jan. 6—Before Alesha M. Cain was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for recklessly causing her 3-year-old son's death in an apartment on Oakland Street in Manchester, members of the boy's father's family expressed contrasting views about the case.

TODDLER'S DEATH

DEFENDANT: Alesha M. Cain, 31, who formerly lived in an apartment on Oakland Street in Manchester

CONVICTIONS: First-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a child

SENTENCE: 25 years, suspended after 12 years in prison, followed by five years of probation

Jeremy Cruz, the boy's uncle, said via a video link to the Hartford courtroom that he asks himself whether the boy's death was his fault.

"I always wanted to give the benefit of the doubt that she and my brother could do better," Cruz said. "They couldn't do better."

"I could have and should have called DCF," he said, referring to the state Department of Children and Families. He acknowledged that at least part of the reason he didn't do that was that he was afraid it would anger family members.

"Have you taken any accountability for what happened to your son?" Cruz asked Cain, 31.

"He still loved you," Cruz said of the boy, "He depended on you. ... You are dangerous. You are the pain he endured."

Cain was in tears as he spoke.

The boy's paternal grandmother, Marageli Escobar, also speaking via video conference, focused exclusively on Cain's responsibility.

"You refused to bond with him," Escobar said, adding that the things Cain neglected to do included looking into the boy's eyes and making him "feel safe and loved."

"You disregarded his needs, always putting yours first," Escobar continued. "You failed as a mother. You didn't even attempt to attend the funeral. You are a horrible human being."

But Cain said later that she cared for all of her children.

"No one helped me with my kids," she said. "My mom was the only one there for me."

Story continues

When Cain was pregnant with the boy, she was addicted to cocaine, PCP, and heroin, prosecutor Michael Riley said. Cain went on the drug Suboxone as an addiction treatment, but the boy was born addicted to drugs.

Cain couldn't handle the boy, and he was sent to live with his grandmother in North Carolina for a time, the prosecutor said. But he was returned to Cain in June 2021.

When the boy died on Thanksgiving Day 2021, he was scheduled to go back to live with his grandmother in January 2022.

The prosecutor also said Cain sent text messages "which indicated some level of violence," adding that the boy's injuries were consistent with being beaten.

Defense lawyer William T. Gerace said the boy had multiple medical problems and sometimes needed three or four appointments a week. He said Cain would take the bus to attend those appointments even when she didn't have custody of the boy.

The defense lawyer said Cain suffered emotional, physical, and sexual abuse as a child over a long time period.

Gerace described Cain as a hard-working person but said she was psychologically unstable and that her children were in and out of foster care. But he said she received no psychiatric medications until she was jailed in lieu of bond after her arrest.

Judge Kevin Doyle said that Cain, who was 29 when her son died, clearly knew that it was wrong to assault a child. But he also said, "This is not an intentional killing," adding that Cain "lost it."

Cain's 12-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation, with the possibility of up to 13 more years behind bars if she violates release conditions. Doyle warned her that she will end up serving the entire 25 years if she falls back into alcohol and drug use.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.