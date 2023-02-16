Mom, girl found shot dead inside home after man calls 911 about chest pains, cops say

A mother and her 7-year-old daughter were discovered shot and killed in their Pennsylvania home, police say.

First responders in Allegheny County were dispatched to a Swissvale apartment on Wednesday, Feb. 15, when a man called 911 to report he was having chest pains, according to TribLive.com and KDKA.

“When paramedics arrived, they did not receive a response from the apartment dispatched,” Allegheny County police said. “They contacted the property manager and learned the number that called 911 was associated with another apartment on the same floor.”

Officers forced entry into the locked apartment, but they did not find the 911 caller. Instead, police found the bodies of a woman and young child who had been shot, according to a news release.

They were identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Megan Campbell, 39, and her 7-year-old daughter, Lyla Campbell.

The deaths are being treated as a double homicide, police said.

Police are attempting to speak with 35-year-old Kareef Easington, who lived with the victims. He was not at the apartment when the mom and daughter were found, police said.

Easington is not considered a suspect, according to WTAE. It’s unclear if Easington is the one who called 911.

Megan Campbell was the director of nursing at a local nursing home and “was full of life with a smile that would brighten a room,” close friend Tyleda Worou told a WTAE reporter. Campbell’s daughter, Worou added, “was sweet, outgoing and adventurous ... and would have been someone great.”

Swissvale is an eastern suburb of Pittsburgh.

