Mom gives baby special name after giving birth at 18,000 feet on airplane

A mom who unexpectedly welcomed a baby boy on an airplane has given him a unique name to match his unique birth story.

Chrystal Hicks of Glennallen, Alaska, was 35 weeks pregnant when she started getting contractions. The mom of four said there was no neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital closest to her, so she boarded a plane to be medevaced to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Hicks told "Good Morning America" that 20 minutes into the flight, her water broke.

PHOTO: Lifemed Alaska is the Anchorage-based ambulance service in which Chrystal Hicks of Glennallen, Alaska, gave birth on. (Lifemed Alaska)

"I said, Oh my gosh. I have to push,'" Hicks recalled. "I rolled over and he just came out."

Since he was born 18,000 feet above the ground, Hicks named her son Sky Airon. Sky arrived on Aug. 5 weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and is currently in the NICU.

PHOTO: Chrystal Hicks of Glennallen, Alaska, gave birth on a Lifemed Alaska airplane on Aug.5. (Chrystal Hicks)

Lifemed Alaska is the Anchorage-based ambulance service where Hicks gave birth. Steve Heyano, the chief operations officer of Lifemed Alaska, told "GMA" that Sky's airplane birth is a "rare event," though it does happen from time to time.

On board were two pilots, a nurse, a paramedic and a neonatal nurse practitioner who specializes in newborns, Heyano confirmed. Medical staff had a transport incubator to keep the child warm.

PHOTO: Since he was born 18,000 feet above the ground, Chrystal Hicks of Glennallen, Alaska, named her son Sky Airon. Sky arrived on Aug. 5 weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and is currently in the NICU. (Chrystal Hicks)

Despite some respiratory problems, Sky is doing well and is on track to go home to mom; dad, Matthew John; and three siblings.

Hicks said she's looking forward to telling Sky his birth story as he grows.

PHOTO: Chrystal Hicks of Glennallen, Alaska, was 35 weeks pregnant when she started getting contractions. The mother of four ultimately gave birth on an ambulance service airplane. (Chrystal Hicks)

"I think he will always be known as the baby who was born in the sky," she added.

Mom gives baby special name after giving birth at 18,000 feet on airplane originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com