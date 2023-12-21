Mom goes straight to daughter to tell her about exciting lottery win. ‘I shook her!’

A recent large lottery win was a first for a Maryland mother-daughter duo, according to lottery officials.

A woman from Kent County went to pick up a $10 scratch-off ticket from a liquor store in Chestertown, according to a Dec. 21 Maryland Lottery news release. When she checked her ticket at home, she was shocked to see how much she had won, lottery officials said.

On her ticket was a large prize: $50,000.

The first thing she did was find her daughter to tell her how much she had just won, lottery officials said.

“I shook her!” the woman told lottery officials, adding, “She’s my rock.”

The pair had been longtime lottery players, buying scratch-offs throughout the years, according to lottery officials. The mother had never won a prize so big, and the two plan to continue playing together in the hopes of winning again.

“Maybe I’m next,” the daughter said in the release.

The woman plans to use her winnings to provide some financial aid to family members, according to lottery officials.

Chestertown is about 75 miles southeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

