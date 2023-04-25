Mom had kitchen knife ‘protruding from her head’ after son stabs her, Indiana cops say

A 59-year-old woman was found with a kitchen knife sticking out of her head after being stabbed by her adult son, Indiana police say.

Kyle Braun, 31, has been charged with attempted murder following the Monday, April 24, incident at a home in Brownsburg, a northwest suburb of Indianapolis.

The Brownsburg Police Department said Braun attacked and beat his mom in the kitchen of her home. A motive is unclear.

When officers found the mother, she was lying in her front yard being cared for by neighbors, police said in a news release.

“(She) appeared to have suffered from multiple stab wounds and still had a large kitchen knife protruding from her head,” police said.

She remained conscious and told authorities her son was responsible for the attack, police said. He was taken into custody after police said he fled on foot.

“It was definitely quite miraculous that she was able to remain conscious and alert enough to identify who her attacker was,” Brownsburg Police Capt. Jennifer Barrett told WXIN.

Braun was taken to the Hendricks County Jail on his attempted murder charge, according to police, who said he also faces “battery by bodily waste of an officer” charges. The latter charges stem from Braun spitting on officers, WISH reported.

No bond has been set.

The mother was listed in critical condition in an Indiana hospital, police said Monday afternoon.

