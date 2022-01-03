Mom heard daughter scream before she was dragged into vehicle by ex, Missouri cops say

A Missouri mom was pumping gas when she heard her daughter screaming as she exited the convenience store, police say.

The mother then saw her 20-year-old daughter’s ex-boyfriend dragging her “by her shirt and throwing her into his vehicle,” according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called to the Mobile Gas Station at about 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.

The mom recalled pulling her daughter out of his vehicle, police say, and the two women tried running back toward the store.

That’s when the 31-year-old man pulled out a handgun and shot them both, according to the Facebook post. He then dragged his ex back into the car.

Police say the man drove away from the scene with the younger woman in a black Chrysler 200 before dropping her off at a St. Louis home about 10 miles north.

The ex-boyfriend is now on the run, police say, as an investigation continues. He faces charges of domestic assault and kidnapping.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or or text “START” to 88788.

