Mom held captive by her daughter secretly sneaks sign for help in window, TN cops say

A Tennessee woman took matters into her own hands when she placed a sign in her home’s window asking for help, outlets report.

Nashville police were called for a welfare check after a sign saying “HELP 911” was spotted in a neighborhood window, WZTV reported.

When officers arrived, they found a 77-year-old woman who told them she was being held prisoner in her own home by her 52-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report obtained by KMOV.

The mother told police her daughter had physically abused her over the past week, including slapping her, twisting her arm and throwing a tray at her, KMOV reported.

Officers reported visible bruising on the mother, WSMV reported.

“Surprising, it’s a quiet neighborhood so don’t really hear a lot going on,” a neighbor told WSMV.

The daughter was arrested July 3, according to jail records obtained by WZTV, on charges of elder abuse. However, she was released July 4, and the jail portal shows no active charges.

McClatchy News contacted police for the arrest records and is waiting for a response.

