Mom held at gunpoint grabs child from car right before it was stolen, Minnesota cops say

After a mom with her young child was carjacked at gunpoint, Minnesota law enforcement arrested three people in connection to the incident as well as another robbery.

On Dec. 28, a woman was shopping in Saint Paul when she was followed to her home, multiple outlets reported.

She said her car was blocked in by three people armed with a gun, a news release said. She pulled her 3-year-old from the car while being held at gunpoint before the suspects got away with the vehicle, the release said.

“It’s heartbreaking and incredibly concerning, thankfully the child’s mother was able to get the child out of the car before this became worse,” St. Paul Police Public Information Officer Steve Linders told Fox 9.

Deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office determined that the stolen vehicle was used in a robbery in Minneapolis, the release said.

Officials located the car and observed a 17-year-old boy get out of the backseat and run away, the release said. He was caught by officers.

During the foot chase, another robbery at gunpoint was reported, involving those matching the description of the suspects who carjacked the woman in Saint Paul, the release said.

Officers found the vehicle again and arrested two others, a 19-year-old and a juvenile, police said. Both were wanted in connection to another Minneapolis carjacking, the release said.

