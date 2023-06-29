Mom helps 8- and 15-year-old sons steal vapes from convenience store, Georgia cops say

A mother supervised her young sons as they robbed a convenience store of vapes and other products, Georgia deputies say.

Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Monday, June 26, about a burglary in Plainville, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

The store’s owner said the front door had been smashed with a rock, and the suspects took “vaping devices and tobacco products,” deputies said in a news release.

Investigators learned two boys, an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old, were involved after viewing the store’s surveillance video.

During the burglary, they were overheard talking to someone, later identified as their 33-year-old mother, deputies said.

“As difficult as it is to imagine a mother aiding and abetting her two minor children in a commercial burglary, this was the case,” Sheriff Mitch Ralston said in a statement.

Investigators found dozens of stolen vape products in the woman’s car and believe she was selling them at an apartment complex, according to the release.

The woman acknowledged getting the items from her kids, who she said had broken into the store multiple times that weekend, according to deputies. The boys weren’t arrested, but the 15-year-old will be charged with burglary, deputies said.

Their mother was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to authorities.

She remained in jail on a $15,000 bond as of June 29, online records show.

Plainville is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

