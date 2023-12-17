Mom helps others after husband is killed, then son. ‘No woman wants to be this strong’

It was two years and four days after Reshaud Biggs Sr. was shot and killed that his 17-year-old son was shot and killed just down the street, the man’s wife and teen’s mother said.

“I was robbed,” Kristin Biggs told McClatchy News. “I’m hurting every single day of my life.”

Reshaud Biggs Sr. was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car on July 14, 2019, in Youngstown, Ohio, Kristin Biggs said. On July 18, 2021, her son, Reshaud Biggs Jr., was fatally shot outside of a gas station.

On Dec. 14, Anthony DeWayne Johnson, 37, of Youngstown was secretly indicted in the death of Reshaud Biggs Sr., WKBN reported. He is charged with aggravated murder, murder, having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Carlos Alberto Flores Jr., 21, has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, discharge of firearm and felonious assault in the death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., The Vindicator reported and court records show.

McClatchy News could not reach the attorney listed for Flores. An attorney for Johnson was not listed in court records.

’I was not alone’

Kristin and Reshaud Biggs had been together since seventh grade, she told McClatchy News. They eventually married and had two sons together.

Kristin Biggs, Reshaud Biggs Sr. and two sons.

“We built a family and a foundation,” she said.

But on July 14, 2019, her life would forever change. Kristin Biggs remembers getting the call that her husband had been shot.

She said she raced to the scene in Youngstown with her son. Her husband’s car had bullet holes all over it. She followed the ambulance to a hospital where she remembers seeing her husband sitting up on a stretcher.

“So, I’m not even knowing that it’s as severe as it is,” she said. “I remember just waiting because I’m thinking they’re still working on him.”

But, when doctors came to talk to her, they told her there was nothing else they could do.

Kristin Biggs was left to make the hardest decision she ever had to make.

“I had to make the decision, the choice to pull the plug,” she said. “He was only 33 years old.”

Kristin Biggs said she had to come to the realization that her husband was gone.

“I knew at that moment I can’t call my husband, I cannot receive a text message, I can’t see him any longer,” she said. “My husband is gone.”

Kristin Biggs and her two sons.

After her husband’s death, Kristin Biggs was left to raise their two children on her own. Still, she knew she wanted to help others coping with grief. She wrote a book, “Release and Unleash Through Grief”, and created a non-profit organization to serve as a support group.

Kristin Biggs’ book, Release and Unleash through Grief.

“What I seen was, there were so many widows and widowers and so many people going through life, I was not alone,” she said.

But, she never imagined she would get another call, almost two years to the date after her husband was killed. On July 18, 2021, Kristin Biggs got a call that her son had been shot, not even an hour after she had spoken to him.

’God gave me a purpose’

“When I thought life couldn’t get any worse, it did,” she said. “My life, I feel like, ended on that day as well.”

“I remember just screaming and I’m running,” she said. “When I got to the scene, my son was laying there. So I had to see my son laying there lifeless.”

She found herself in the same position she had been in two years earlier.

“When I get to the hospital, and he’s laying there. I just remember his father laying there, in a room right across from each other,” she said.

She said she had to ask doctors the same questions she asked when her husband was the one on life support. Then, she had to make the same decision to pull the plug, this time on her son.

Kristin Biggs and Reshaud Biggs Jr.

“How can I live without my son?” she said. “No woman wants to be this strong.”

Reshaud Biggs Jr.

Reshaud Biggs Jr. had turned 17 years old the day before he was shot. Kristin Biggs said he was a bright young man. He worked, played sports and loved his little brother.

“They killed my son, they killed me. They killed his children that he could not have, that he didn’t have. They took, at that moment, I felt everything from me,” she said.

Kristin Biggs said after losing her son, she had to find a way to live life with meaning. She began helping others cope with grief through public speaking, support groups and her book.

She also began raising awareness against gun violence. She said she understands that there’s deeper issues, so she works to teach others about financial literacy and mental health education.

“God gave me a purpose and I’m gonna share my story every chance that I get, cause it’s helping so many people. If I could help one person know that they have hope and faith to get out the bed and to regain their life again, I’m gonna do that,” she said.

Both cases have court dates set for January, Kristin Biggs said. She said she is grateful to see both cases moving forward.

“I feel like that would bring closure. I’m still going to grieve, and mourn and, you know, it’s still hurtful. But to be able to have that, I feel like that’s going to bring some healing,” she said.

Youngstown is about 75 miles southeast of Cleveland.

