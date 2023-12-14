Mom and her three young kids found shot, dead in burning home, Indiana cops say

A mother and her three children found dead in a burning home were also discovered to have been shot, Indiana troopers say.

The four victims were located inside the home in Madison that caught fire 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to Indiana State Police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said the four victims were also shot. It’s unclear who fired the shots, but state police said there is no threat to the public.

The victims were identified Wednesday as 35-year-old Naomi Briner and her three kids, 12-year-old Adelia Briner, 8-year-old Leland Briner and 6-year-old Iyla Briner.

Troopers did not say if the family was shot before or after the fire began.

But Ralph Dean Jr., who lives nearby, told WLKY he “heard gunshots, then a sort of explosion, followed by flames.”

“At the end of the day, we do have a family that lost loved ones and we owe it to them to do a thorough investigation and provide them with some answers as to exactly what happened that took the lives of their loved ones,” Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told WDRB.

Naomi Briner is listed as the health services administrator for the Madison Correctional Facility. She graduated from Madison High School in 2006.

“I’m saddened your life had to end this year,” Sue Sams-Tinker said in a Facebook post. “I don’t know why your life was cut short, but I know how much you love those children. I know you will definitely be missed by your family and your friends they will have so many memories to remember you as the sweet, friendly loving person that you were.”

Madison is about 50 miles northeast of Louisville.

