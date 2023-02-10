Mom hiding in bedroom with her 3 kids assaulted during home invasion, Texas cops say

A mom was hiding in a bedroom with her three children when she was assaulted during a home invasion, authorities in Texas said.

Three men had broken into her home, demanded money and then assaulted her on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a Facebook post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Deputies with the constable’s office were called to the family home in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood north of Houston, authorities said. The men ran away before help arrived.

“All three of them are very violent individuals,” Herman told KRPC. “Once they got in the house, they started going through the house. They pistol-whipped the female.”

Law enforcement set up a perimeter in the area, and a constable K-9 named “Rambo” Tom Ramsey began searching for the suspects, according to the release.

“Rambo” captured two of the three suspects, whom authorities identified as Roberto Loredo and Jorge Saker. Authorities have not identified a third suspect as an investigation is ongoing.

Loredo was out of jail on a $2,500 bond after previously being charged with burglary of a habitation, Herman said, while Saker was out on a $100 bond after authorities said he was driving while intoxicated.

Investigators said they found cocaine inside the vehicle they drove to the house.

Loredo was taken to a hospital with injuries from a dog bite, according to the post. He’ll be booked into the Harris County Jail once released.

He and Saker are both charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Saker, who was identified in court as Jorge Vanegas, admitted to driving to the family’s home because he knew the woman’s ex-husband, prosecutors said, according to KTRK. He said they had prior drug deals.

Mom locks herself and kids in bedroom, shoots intruder through door, Texas cops say

Intruder with lug wrench shot dead by mother protecting her kids, Louisiana cops say