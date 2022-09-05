Mom of high school football player dated victim her son is accused of murdering: report

A Washington state high school football player who was reported missing last week before being arrested on suspicion of murder reportedly killed his mom’s ex-boyfriend.

Gabriel Michael Davies, 16, and another teen have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, burglary and the unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of a 51-year-old man found fatally shot at home, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Officials have still not publicly identified the victim, but the Tacoma News Tribune reported Sunday that he and Davies’ mother “were a couple” and that the three had lived together for several years at the house where he was found dead.

Davies was reported missing Wednesday and a manhunt began after his car was found deserted, with blood inside and his smashed cell phone nearby.

On Thursday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Thurston County Sheriff‘s Office about “other investigations and interests,” Sheriff John Snaza told the Centralia Chronicle, without providing any other details.

That evening, Davies was found safe.

The victim was found dead at his Orting home Thursday when police performed a welfare check after he failed to show up to work for four days.

Both teens are being held at the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center. Formal charges are expected Tuesday, after the holiday weekend.

The second teen’s connection to the murder and Davies is unclear.