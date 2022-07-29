Mom hit her 6-year-old child with a car on purpose, Mississippi police say

A Mississippi woman faces felony child abuse and other charges after she is accused of running over her child with a car, striking another person in the process.

Officers received a call from a hospital on Tuesday, July 26, after a person arrived seeking help for a 6-year-old who had been hit by a car, Hattiesburg police said in a news release. The alleged incident happened outside a home on Harrell Street.

The extent of the child’s injuries wasn’t clear, and authorities said the child’s father was also hurt in the incident.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Keanaw Bradley, left shortly afterward and was arrested nearly 70 miles away in Gulfport, police said. Authorities took her back to Forrest County where she was booked into jail.

Bradley is charged with a count of domestic violence, aggravated assault, felony child abuse and child neglect.

She remained held in the Forrest County Jail on $150,000 bond as of Friday, July 29, booking records show.

Handcuffed woman dies after deputy forgets to shut patrol car door, GA officials say

Woman tracks boyfriend with AirTag, then runs him over outside bar, Indiana cops say

Man intentionally runs over girlfriend thrown from Jeep after argument, GA cops say