Mom hits staff member before meeting with principal about erratic driving, TN cops say

A principal scheduled a meeting with a parent to discuss her “erratic driving” — then the mom hit a staff member in the parking lot, Tennessee officials said.

Now, she’s been charged.

The woman is accused of striking a faculty member with her vehicle when dropping off her child at Brown Middle School on Jan. 25, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The school resource officer was alerted to a pedestrian collision at around 7:20 a.m., and the staff member was taken to a hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries, according to deputies.

The mom said she was “in a hurry to drop her child off and get to school,” deputies said.

The collision came two days after another incident involving the parent’s “erratic driving,” deputies said. As a result of that episode, the principal scheduled a meeting with the mom.

The deputies attributed the crash to the woman failing to adjust her driving for the “environmental conditions” at the time, deputies said.

The weather forecast in Harrison showed a chance of rain.

The mom was booked in Hamilton County jail on charges of reckless driving and aggravated assault.

McClatchy News could not locate the woman’s attorney records, and the school did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Jan. 25.

Brown Middle School is in Harrison, about 12 miles northeast of downtown Chattanooga.

Mom boards school bus and tells daughter to start fight, NC cops say. She’s charged

District says kids with lunch debt will eat cheese sandwiches. Then community steps in

15-year-old on scooter killed when SUV driver swerves to avoid dogs, Florida cops say

Parent ‘seriously injures’ bus driver after child wasn’t picked up for school, cops say