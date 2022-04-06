Mom holds business owner at gunpoint over daughter’s prom dress, Mississippi police say

Police in Mississippi are looking for a woman accused of robbing a shop owner at gunpoint over her daughter’s prom dress, local news outlets report.

On April 1, Teva Thomas visited KO Designs in Jackson with two juveniles, WJTV reported. Thomas was armed with a gun, police told the outlet.

Thomas confronted the business owner about a dress she had picked up earlier in the week for her daughter, police said, according to WLBT.

Police said Thomas put a gun to the owner’s head and demanded money, WLBT reported.

“The female juvenile demanded she Cash App her cash,” Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a press release, according to WAPT. “Then Thomas took $1,400 from a money bag the owner kept in her purse.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Jackson Police Department for comment on April 6 and did not receive an immediate response.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477, WJTV reported.

