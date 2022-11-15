Mom identifies victim of Coffee Road homicide. Suspect released from jail

The suspect arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Coffee Road strip mall Friday was released from custody Monday night when the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges.

The mother of the victim, whom she identified as 23-year-old Bryan Luque, said despite the setback in the case, she is hopeful her son will receive justice.

Luque’s mother, Candace Jackson, said her son went to a store at 1501 Coffee Road around 9 p.m., where he somehow became involved in an argument. She said her son tried to get away, driving across the street, where he crashed into a bush, but the suspect or suspects chased and gunned him down.

Jackson said she’s been contacted by many people who’ve offered condolences and shared fond memories of Luque. Some had knowledge of the incident and were able to help her partially piece together what occurred. She also saw the crime scene.

That night, Jackson got a text from her daughter-in-law saying Luque had been gone at the store too long and she was concerned. Shortly after that, another of her sons, who was coming home from a football game, said he saw Coffee Road was blocked off by police vehicles.

Jackson drove to the scene, where she saw her son’s car in the bushes on the east side of the road, surrounded by crime scene tape.

Bryan Luque pictured in spring 2022.

“He didn’t deserve this; he was a good kid and everybody loved him,” Jackson said. “I have had hundreds of people reach out to me and tell me what a good kid he was and how respectful he was.”

With two brothers and two sisters, Luque was the middle child and “lived for his family,” Jackson said.

Also an uncle, Luque would attend his nephew’s and younger brother’s sporting events and take them fishing in the Delta or at area lakes and rivers.

Jackson said Luque grew up in Modesto and since turning 18 had worked selling produce at farmers markets.

About seven hours after Luque was killed, Modesto Police booked 27-year-old Lance Reyes into jail. He was held on suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

But with no charges filed by the District Attorney’s Office, Reyes was released from custody Monday night.

Asked if there was insufficient evidence to charge Reyes, DA spokesman John Goold only would say, “No charges were filed against this subject at this time. The case remains under investigation.”

In an email to The Bee on Tuesday, Reyes mother said, “My son did not do this crime and they didn’t have evidence on him cuz he don’t even own a gun.”

Modesto police will say only that the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Ra Pouv at 209-572-9826.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help cover funeral expenses for Luque.