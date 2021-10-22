Mom Induces Lactation to Breastfeed Fiancé in Hopes of Spicing Up Sex Life

man with milk mustache

Getty Images

Many people enjoy breastfeeding their children. It's an opportunity to bond with a child and provide for them in a way that only you, as a lactating person, can.

One mother of two loved it so much that she started breastfeeding her fiancé long after her children weaned. Lana Michaels, who lives in Spain, relactated using an herbal supplement (although she didn't specify which), and her fiancé, Shawn, latched. The two are continuing because they claim it brings them closer as a couple, provides nutritional benefits for Shawn, and also because Lana missed breastfeeding. She nursed her son, now 11, for eight months, and daughter, 7, for two years.

"I breastfed my children, and I really missed breastfeeding and the feeling of it," she told The Sun. "I don't want to have another baby, and my children are way too old to feed now, but I liked the idea of breastfeeding with Shawn."

The two profess that it revs up their sex life in particular, and they like "trying new things" in the bedroom. And Lana adds that she likes how lactating makes her breasts look and feel.

Lana and Shawn will also appear in a one-off British documentary, I'm Breastfeeding My Husband, to share their experience. It's set to debut on Channel 4 in the U.K. on Monday, October 25.

While fed is ultimately best, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends exclusive breastfeeding infants for six months, and continued breastfeeding with complementary solid foods for at least one year. The World Health Organization (WHO) says breastmilk can provide continued nutrition for two years or more. The CDC supports this claim.

"The longer an infant is breastfed, the greater the protection from certain illnesses and long-term diseases," the CDC says.

But what about adults? Is breastmilk beneficial to them? No, at least according to a 2015 editorial published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine and spearheaded by Dr. Sarah Steele of Queen Mary University of London.

Story continues

"Nutritionally, there is less protein in breast milk than other milks, like cow's milk," the authors wrote. "No scientific study has evidenced that direct adult consumption of human milk for medicinal properties offers anything more than a placebo effect, and rather where breast milk offers clinical and nutritional researchers much promise is at a component or stem cell level." So, there you have it.

The authors also mentioned a rise in interest in human milk in the bodybuilding community, and noted that purchasing breast milk online carries risks.

"It exposes consumers to food-borne illnesses like any other raw milk," the authors wrote.

Of course, this mom is letting her fiancé feed directly. While there may not be many nutritional benefits, if it's something the two of them both enjoy—go for it.

.