Mom influencer Taylor Frankie Paul arrested and charged with three misdemeanors: assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Taylor Frankie Paul, the Mormon MomTok influencer who went viral last year after sharing her “soft-swinging” experiences, was arrested last week, officials said.

Paul, 28, was charged with three misdemeanors: assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office records. She was booked by Herriman, Utah, police at 1:56 a.m. on Saturday, records show.

Records also show Paul was released hours after her arrest. Representatives for Paul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Herriman City Police Department confirmed Paul’s jail booking to NBC News.

“Following her jail booking, detectives received additional video evidence related to this case that resulted in the case being referred to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for screening of felony assault charges against Ms. Paul,” the spokesperson said. “This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul’s minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul. Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the District Attorney’s Office.”

The police department also shared a news release about the incident on Twitter.

Statement regarding the arrest of Taylor Frankie Paul pic.twitter.com/nYPvZEnO79 — Herriman PD (@HerrimanPolice) February 24, 2023

The Herriman City Police Department said in its statement: “Once the screening process is complete with the District Attorney’s Office, the case will proceed through the criminal justice system in either the Third District Court or the Herriman City Justice Court, depending on the decisions rendered during the screening process.”

Paul is a popular TikTok influencer with 4 million followers who rose to prominence as part of the Mormon mom community on the platform.

Last May, she went viral after revealing in a TikTok live stream that she and her then-husband, Tate Paul, were in a soft-swinging group with other MomTok creators, meaning they swapped sexual partners with other couples, but Paul said they agreed not to “go all the way.” Paul said that she “did step out of that agreement,” leading to her divorce and a few lost friendships.

In recent months, Paul has been open about her mental health struggles following her divorce, the soft-swinging fallout and a pregnancy loss she experienced with her boyfriend last year.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com