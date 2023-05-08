Mom injects baby with ‘unknown substance,’ causing cardiac arrest, Ohio cops say

A 9-month-old baby is in critical condition after their mother injected them with an “unknown substance” at a Columbus hospital, Ohio police say.

The 26-year-old woman was at Nationwide Children’s Hospital with her child on the morning of May 5, when a witness said they saw her inject a syringe into the baby, according to a Columbus police release.

While police don’t know what was in the syringe, the baby required “life-saving measures,” and they were left in critical condition, the release said.

The infant was given CPR and taken to the intensive care unit, WBNS reported. The child also went into cardiac arrest.

The baby, who was receiving treatment, was in a hospital room with both of parents when the incident occurred, WSYX reported.

The mother was arrested on a charge of felonious assault, police said.

She has a court date scheduled for May 15, jail records show.

