Mom injured trying to save daughter from ‘vicious’ dog attack, Hawaii police say

A dog that escaped from a neighbor’s yard attacked a Pahoa woman in her yard, Hawaii police reported.

A dog also bit the woman’s 52-year-old mother when she rushed to help her daughter at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, May 27, police said in a news release.

Her 32-year-old daughter suffered two broken arms along with multiple puncture wounds and cuts, police said. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

Her mother told police she was bitten on the arm and shoulder, possibly by another dog, while trying to pull the attacking dog off her daughter, the release said.

A bystander secured the loose dog to a post, and animal control officers took it into custody, police said.

The dog’s 51-year-old owner faces charges including permitting a dog to stray and failing to control a dangerous dog, police said.

The dog was not secured inside a partially fenced yard, police said.

They ask anyone with information to call 808-935-3311.

