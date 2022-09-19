'Mom, the jeep is gone!' Deadly mudslide passes California home, sweeps away family jeep
At least one person was reported dead after a mudslide caused by Tropical Storm Kay swept through a neighborhood in Forest Falls, California.
We caught an unexpected first glimpse of GTA 6 gameplay.
Tennessee football wide receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected in the third quarter of UT's 63-6 win against Akron on Saturday.
Gary Safady's plan for a luxury hotel has lined up A-list names as backers. It also has plenty of high-profile celebrities among its critics.
Crunchy, juicy and simply delicious, these corn ribs with vegan chipotle mayo are a must try. The post These corn ribs with vegan mayo are the perfect side dish appeared first on In The Know.
The L.A. Rams may be on the clock. Ten days after receiver Odell Beckham Jr. spent so much time hanging out with his former team on opening night that they had to actually report it to the league as an official visit, OBJ isn’t in L.A. Beckham is in New Orleans, for the Bucs-Saints game. [more]
The longest Patriots drive of the second half of Sunday’s game didn’t end with points, but that was just fine with them. New England got the ball on their 30-yard-line with 6:33 to play after a Steelers punt and they never gave the ball back. They ran 13 plays, including three kneeldowns by quarterback Mac [more]
An early fall storm in Northern California could break rainfall records and help firefighters battle wildfires.
Prince Harry was reportedly devastated that the Queen's initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform for her final vigil.
The Queen's great-grandchildren joined their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.
The sisters stood side by side to bid farewell to their grandmother, the late monarch.
The Duchess appears to be wearing pearl earrings given to her by the Queen ❤️.
"It's a problem because we don't know when the buses are coming," the commissioner of the New York City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs said.
The 7-year-old princess wore a meaningful diamond brooch to honor her great-grandmother.
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly […]
The inside “looks like an Indiana Jones film set,” Israeli officials say.
When they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal family in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dreamed of a “progressive new role” within the monarchy that would see them “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen”.
The royal children will walk in the procession inside Westminster Abbey in a decision it is understood their parents took time to consider.
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.The expectation that the British royal family would use the queen’s funeral to build bridges with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was rudely shattered Monday morning after the couple were seated in the second row at Queen Elizabeth’s breathtakingly epic state funeral.Harry was seated in the second row with Meghan, alongside his c
King Charles thanked the "countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief"