Mom jumps from 11th floor with son, Chicago cops say. Another baby found dead in tub

Two babies are dead after Chicago police say a mother jumped from an apartment building with her son before another infant was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a call and found a woman — believed to be in her 30s — on the ground along with her 1-year-old son, police said, according to WLS.

Security guards guided officers to an apartment on the 11th floor where police say they discovered a 2-year-old unresponsive in the bathtub and a 70-year-old man with several cuts “to his face and body,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

The man told officers his daughter stabbed him then jumped out the window of the apartment with her infant son, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police did not say whether the 2-year-old was her child, according to the outlet.

The two children were taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, the Tribune reported. The woman and man are both in critical condition.

An investigation into what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide attempt is underway, WLS reported.