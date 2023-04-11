Mom jumps in truck bed trying to get kids as dad drives away drunk, California cops say

A man is accused of driving drunk with his two children while their mother was in the pickup truck’s bed trying to get them, California police said.

The man’s father-in-law called police on April 8 to report the man drove away with his grandchildren while intoxicated following an argument that became physical, the Cotati Police Department said in an April 9 news release.

The woman “was in the bed of the pickup truck” trying to get to her children as her husband drove away from the scene, according to police.

Police said the man returned to the complex while officers were on scene but fled with all four still aboard the vehicle.

Officers found him swerving and speeding on a highway with both his wife and children in the bed of the truck according to police.

The man eventually pulled over and was arrested, police said.

He had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.21%, according to police. In California, it is illegal to drive with a BAC higher than 0.08%.

McClatchy News reached out to police about what charges the man may face and is awaiting response.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.

Cotati is about 50 miles north of San Francisco.

