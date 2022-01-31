Mom kidnapped in front of her kids is shot at 30 times before dying, Indiana cops say

An Indiana mother was kidnapped and then found dead blocks away on Jan. 29, police say. Now they need the public’s help.

At about 5:15 p.m., a Fort Wayne mother and her two children were at home when a man dressed in black forced his way in, police said in a news release. He had a short barreled rifle and a black backpack with him.

According to police, the man first threatened to kill the mother and her children before kidnapping the woman and making her drive the two of them in her SUV.

While in the car, he fired about 30 shots at her in the vehicle, killing her just four blocks away from her home, the release said.

He then ran away from the area, police said. Officials are looking for the shooter and urge people in the area to check their security cameras for the man in black running away from the scene.

Those with information are asked to call 260-427-1201 or Crimestoppers at 436-STOP.

