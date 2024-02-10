Mom and kids on verge of homelessness win $300 in KLST’s Pay it Forward Campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A mother on the verge of homelessness is the winner of this week’s KLST Pay it Forward campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Wanda, from Catholic Outreach Services, nominated the mother after learning she and her four children had just moved to San Angelo. She said the family’s living situation had fallen through and they were at risk of becoming homeless.

“We just came from Phoenix, and we’re just getting on our feet out here,” said the mother. “We’re learning the town and, we’re kind of homeless. We’re actually not homeless anymore because we got a place, and this will help.”

If you know someone who deserves a little help from the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech, keep a lookout for Senora Scott — she’ll be holding the “KLST Pay it Forward” sign — and let her know why that person should get that week’s award.

