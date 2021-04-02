Mom killed 6-year-old with cocaine, other drugs for insurance money, Texas police say

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

A Houston mom is charged with capital murder in the death of her 6-year-old child, police say.

Ashley Marks, 25, is accused of poisoning her son, Jason Sanchez-Marks, with meth, cocaine and other drugs, leading to his death in June 2020, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Marks killed the boy to collect on life insurance policies that totaled $100,000, KTRK reported.

Marks also is accused of giving her son toxic amounts of chlorpheniramine and diphenhydramine, which are antihistamines in allergy medicines, and dextromethorphan, a cough medicine, according to court documents.

According to his obituary, Jason had just completed first grade “with an excellent report card” and looked forward to second grade before he died. Jason was described as a boy who loved playing with his sister, going to the Museum of Natural Science for the dinosaur exhibits, and visiting the Houston zoo.

“He was a smart, caring child who loved to play with toy cars and dress up as a cowboy,” the obituary said. “His dream was to work at the rodeo or to be a firefighter.”

According to a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services report obtained by KHOU, Jason and his younger sister went into the care of their grandfather after they were diagnosed with tuberculosis in April 2020.

Marks went to the home to give the children medication but the girl refused it, the news outlet reported.

“The grandfather said he repeatedly contacted the mother over a two-day period notifying her that the 6-year-old child was ill (projectile vomiting, hallucinating, unable to sleep), but neither the mother nor grandfather sought medical attention for the 6-year old as the child’s condition worsened,” the report said, according to KHOU.

Marks was denied bond during a court hearing Thursday.

    FacebookA high-flying Michigan telecommunications executive led a double life as the financier of a sprawling international drug ring, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Among his alleged secrets: plans for “the Torpedo,” a parasitic submarine meant to haul clandestine cocaine across the globe.Marty Tibbitts was the CEO of Clementine Live Answering Service, but he often went by the generic code name “Dale Johnson” in communications related to his work as a drug trafficker, prosecutors say. He was killed at age 50 in a plane crash in 2018. An aviation buff with the pockets to prove it, he founded the World Heritage Aviation Museum in Detroit. He died when the vintage fighter jet he was piloting nosedived into a dairy barn in Wisconsin, taking 50 cows with him.The details of Tibbitts’ double life emerged as part of a federal indictment against Ylli Didani, the 43-year-old alleged leader of the worldwide drug ring, on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on a boat in U.S. jurisdiction, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and money laundering. Didani was arrested in North Carolina this week. His cartel allegedly sold cocaine in 15 countries.The two were allegedly at work together on “the torpedo,” a remote-controlled submarine that would attach to the hulls of cargo ships via strong magnets. They planned to stuff the sub with cocaine, track it via GPS, and detach it from the host up to 100 miles off European shores, prosecutors say. A fishing boat would then retrieve the underwater drone and its contents.Tibbitts and Didani allegedly paid an unidentified company $12,000 to develop the submarine via cryptocurrency and wires from an Albanian bank account. The company, authorities said, was unaware of what the “underwater hull scrubber device” was meant for.The Michigan CEO bankrolled Didani’s operation, according to federal authorities, and the investigation that would detail his involvement began in 2015. In 2016, he is said to have issued a check for $864,000 to the cartel, which authorities believe was cashed at a pawn shop or gold exchange business. Later he would fly by private plane to Washington, D.C. to give Didani $350,000 in the dead of night. In all, he would provide the cartel more than $1.8 million, the indictment says.But Tibbitts’ death scrapped plans for the Torpedo and sent the organization into a spiral, with Didani flying to half a dozen countries in search of new financing, which he allegedly found in the UAE. Investigators were already closing in, though. August 2019 saw Dutch authorities seize 753 kilograms of cocaine hidden among bananas from the cartel in Rotterdam; likewise, in February 2020 Dutch police nabbed 644 kilos in duffel bags following a tip from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.Tibbits’ neighbors expressed incredulity at the description of him as a gadget-happy drug lord in interviews with The Detroit News. He lived on Lake St. Clair in Grosse Point Park, Michigan in a 12,000 square-foot house listed for $6.4 million that belonged to a former saxophone player in the Silver Bullet Band.“I think anybody who would hear something like this would be shocked,” a neighbor named Ari Buchanan told the paper.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.