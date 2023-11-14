Mom killed while driving with her 3-year-old, Texas police say. Now a man is arrested

Sherniqua Banks was driving with a man and her 3-year-old son when bullets started flying into the vehicle, authorities in Texas said.

When officers with the Houston Police Department arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 7, they found the vehicle crashed on the side of the road, McClatchy News previously reported.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Banks in the driver’s seat, her toddler in the backseat and a 41-year-old man in the front passenger seat, officials said. The two adults had “multiple gunshot wounds,” but her son was OK.

Banks, 34, was pronounced dead, and the man had “non life-threatening gunshot wounds,” police said.

“Sherniqua was very well known for helping others and having a heart of gold,” according to her online obituary. “Sherniqua was a very well-spoken lady who was about her business. Many people called her a ‘go-getHER.’

“At the age of 31, God bless her with a healthy bundle of joy, Kruz Raymond Keyes,” loved ones continued. “Kruz was an extreme blessing to her, and she (loved) him dearly. She had such a pleasure of being a mother and having someone she could actually boss around. They were a perfect match until her life was taken away innocently.”

Now months later, Dominique Menefee has been arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the police department.

Following the fatal shooting, police said a witness reported seeing two vehicles driving eastbound when shots were fired from one of the vehicles.

The witness said the shooter’s vehicle hit a curb and blew out a tire, then continued on, according to police. Officers said they found the vehicle nearby and detained two people inside.

“At that time, the two individuals were questioned and released without charges filed,” police said. “It was believed a third individual, the shooter, fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival.”

Police said they identified Menefee, 30, as the suspect and charged him on Oct. 25.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested him on Nov. 13 without incident, according to the release. He is being held in the Harris County Jail.

