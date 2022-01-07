Mom in labor gets police escort to hospital after boyfriend caught driving 100 mph

A woman in labor received a police escort to a Massachusetts hospital after her boyfriend — the father-to-be — was caught driving over 100 miles per hour, officials say.

Trooper Jose Cabrera pulled over the expectant couple’s vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, as they traveled south on Route 91 in West Springfield, according to a Facebook post from Massachusetts State Police.

The driver told Cabrera his girlfriend’s water broke and she was already in labor, police say. The trooper requested an ambulance while trying to keep the mother calm.

Soon after, Cabrera learned all nearby ambulances were on other calls and could not immediately respond to his request.

“Trooper Cabrera, thinking quickly, made the decision to expeditiously escort the woman to the hospital in the back of his cruiser, with the father following behind,” police say. “He safely delivered (pun intended) the mother-to-be to Mercy Hospital and a short time later she delivered a healthy baby boy.”

West Springfield is part of the Springfield metropolitan area in south Massachusetts.

