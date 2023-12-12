Mom leaves lottery ticket hanging on fridge — until son discovers it’s worth millions

A woman won millions after buying a $3 lottery ticket in Colorado, officials said.

The retiree has been playing the lottery since “day one” and had only ever claimed $50 as her biggest prize, according to a Dec. 12 news release by the Colorado Lottery.

The lucky woman stopped at a convenience store in Pueblo for a soda when she decided to buy a $3 Colorado Lotto+ winning ticket, officials said. She had no clue her prize would be $5,214,531.

The woman hung her ticket on her refrigerator until her son checked it and was able to tell her the “life-changing news,” officials said.

The woman doesn’t have immediate plans for the money but said Pueblo “holds a special place in her heart,” officials said.

The woman told officials she wants to “improve” the city anyway she can, officials said.

Pueblo is about 110 miles south of Denver.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

