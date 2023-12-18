Mom leaving late shift stops to get kids doughnuts — and scores ‘unreal’ lottery win

A worker leaving her late shift stopped to get her kids doughnuts — and scored a huge lottery prize.

“It feels unreal,” winner Mary Hargis told the Virginia Lottery in a Dec. 18 news release. “I never in a million years thought that today I would be cashing in a winning lottery ticket!”

Now, the lucky mom said she plans to use her prize money to help her family.

Hargis won $100,000 after stopping at a Sheetz convenience store in Lynchburg. While getting doughnuts for her kids, she also bought a ticket for a scratch-off game called $10 Print ‘n Play X the Money.

Hargis’ ticket beat 1-in-480,000 odds to win the game’s top prize, though the Virginia Lottery in its news release didn’t say how much she kept after taxes. In addition to putting her winnings toward family, she hopes to buy a new car.

Hargis is from Lynchburg, roughly 55 miles east of Roanoke.

It’s not the first time a lottery player has hit the jackpot while grabbing doughnuts. In South Carolina, a man scored a treat and a lucky lottery ticket on his morning doughnut run, McClatchy News reported Dec. 7.

