Mom left 4 young kids at a home with no heat while she drank at bar, Oklahoma cops say

A 27-year-old woman was arrested and accused of child neglect after she left her four children home alone while she drank at a bar in Oklahoma, police said.

Police went to the home in Oklahoma City on Dec. 12 around 1:40 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on the children, an incident report said.

The woman’s 9-year-old child answered the door and was on the phone with someone who was not identified, police said.

The woman was out with friends and left the child in charge of the other children aged 5, 8 and 9 months old, police said.

The child said her mom leaves them alone “all the time,” police said in the report.

During the welfare check, the officer said the home was not warm and there weren’t any heaters. It was about 35 degrees outside at the time, police said.

They also checked on the three other children who were sleeping, and the 9-month-old was sleeping face down, the report statement says.

When the mom returned home, she stepped out of her car and smelled of alcohol and slurred her words, police said.

The officer arrested the mom on charges including child neglect, DUI alcohol and driving under suspension. In the back seat of the car, she told the officer she was drinking at a bar where she worked, and it’s “normal” for her to do so, police said.

The children were removed from the home until someone picked them up. Police didn’t specify the relationship of that person to the children.

