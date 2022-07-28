Mom who left baby in dumpster near Boca Raton pleads guilty to attempted murder, heads to prison

Interpreter Susan Dix-Barboza (left) watches as Rafaelle Sousa looks back at her family during a hearing on January 13, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Sousa is accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster in May 2019.

WEST PALM BEACH — When the bailiff's back was turned, Rafaelle Sousa made her hands into the shape of a heart and aimed it at her family in the back of the courtroom.

"Que linda," one of them whispered. How beautiful.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Sousa in 2019 after she wrapped her newborn baby in garbage bags and abandoned her in a dumpster outside her apartment in a complex off State Road 7 then known as Alister Boca Raton. Sousa pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and child abuse, for which she will spend more than seven years in prison.

In the hallway outside, her attorney wiped her eyes.

"I've dealt with people who the world would view as a monster," attorney J. Samantha Vacciana said. "She's not one of them."

Making sense of what happened on May 8, 2019, means looking beyond Sousa's decision to leave her baby in the dumpster, Vacciana said: It means looking at the poverty and lack of health care that followed the 38-year-old from her childhood in Brazil to the apartment complex just north of the Broward County line.

Unexpected birth sent Sousa into shock, attorney says

Sousa didn't know she was pregnant, Vacciana said.

She'd taken Tylenol and diet pills to cope with the pain and sudden weight gain in recent months, unable to afford a doctor's visit and oblivious to the fact that she was expecting her second daughter.

The baby's birth, then, into a toilet, came as a surprise.

The infant hit her head on the porcelain seat on the way down, Vacciana said, and Sousa thought she was dead. She scooped the baby out the toilet bowl, blue and unbreathing.

Sousa was losing blood quickly. Police would find the napkins she used to soak it up in the garbage bags alongside the baby girl. Vacciana, who is a mother herself, shook her head as she told the story.

Story continues

She can picture it when she closes her eyes, she said: The months of untreated pain, and then, between one trip to the bathroom and the next – a baby. Silent and unmoving.

"People look at her and think they see this monster," the lawyer said. "What they're looking at is someone who had a severe traumatic experience that caused them to have an even more severe mental break."

Sousa wrapped a plastic bag around the newborn's head, placed her into another bag with trash and coffee grinds in it, and carried her to the dumpster.

She told investigators she went back twice over the next three hours to check that the baby really was dead, but she never got close enough to tell. People standing in the parking lot made her keep her distance.

The Alister Boca Raton Apartments at 10374 Boca Entrada Boulevard in Boca Raton, July 3, 2019. A newborn baby was found alive in the dumpster in May.

A baby discovered amid coffee grounds and bloody napkins

Two maintenance workers, drawn to the dumpster by the sound of a baby crying, found her inside. The baby weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces at West Boca Medical Center and was taken in by Sousa's boyfriend, who named her Sarah. Attempts to reach him Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Deputies fished through other trash bags and found the receipts that led them to Sousa the next day. She began to weep and told investigators that she tried to get the baby to respond and put her in the dumpster when she didn't.

It might be unthinkable to those with access to health care and funeral services, Vacciana said. But Sousa had access to neither.

She comes from an impoverished area in Brazil where it's common to dispose of corpses the way she did her baby, Vacciana said. She had lived in the United States for only four years before her arrest and doesn't read, write or speak English.

"Being poor and unsophisticated sometimes is a crime," Vacciana said.

An arsenal of health care professionals were prepared to testify on her behalf should the case have gone to trial, Vacciana said. They were prepared to explain why, after months of self-medicating, Sousa's baby was born blue and silent; how Sousa, bleeding and in shock, responded the way that she did.

The evidence and support was there, Vacciana said, but she wasn't confident that they'd find a jury willing to hear it.

Attorney Samantha Vacciana asks her client, Rafaelle Sousa, questions during a hearing on January 13, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Sousa is accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster in May 2019.

Palm Beach County Senior Judge Barry Cohen, who retired in 2016 but oversees cases as needed, warned Sousa Wednesday that her guilty plea subjects her to deportation to Brazil upon being released from prison. Sousa never obtained U.S. citizenship.

"Si," Sousa said.

Cohen accepted the terms of the plea deal, and Sousa returned to her seat. The corners of her eyes crinkled over her mask when her family began to wave emphatically at her from the back of the courtroom. A bailiff scolded them quietly.

Only two faces were missing from the crowd: Sousa's young son and daughter. She lost custody over all of her children following the arrest – a fact, Vacciana said, that breaks her heart.

"I believe her now, and I will believe her forever," the lawyer said. "She was an amazing mom."

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: South Florida woman sentenced to prison for leaving baby in dumpster