Mom left her 2-year-old in freezing car while she gambled on Christmas, GA cops say

A toddler sat in 30-degree weather while his mom played slot machines — and it’s not the first time, authorities said.

A Georgia woman was arrested Dec. 25 after she was accused of leaving her 2-year-old in a freezing car outside the Food Mart on Highway 48 in Summerville, according to the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called 911 after seeing the child in the vehicle for an “extended period of time,” deputies wrote in an incident report.

A convenience store clerk told deputies that the toddler was alone for about an hour and that his mother, who was playing the slot machines with a friend, had only gone to check on him once.

Authorities then spoke with the child’s mom, who told them she thought it “would be okay” to leave her son in the car while she gambled. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct, according to a booking report.

The woman was also charged with giving deputies a fake name.

In a similar incident, the child’s mother was arrested in February 2022 when authorities said she left her infant unattended in a car while she gambled at a gas station, WSB-TV reported.

She was booked into the county jail on Christmas Day before being released on $150 bond, records show.

Summerville is about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.

