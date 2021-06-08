Mom of Liam ‘Little Zion’ Husted Is Nabbed by FBI After Grisly Forest Discovery

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The mother of a 7-year-old boy found dead in a forest near Las Vegas was arrested on Tuesday morning in Denver, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was picked up by an FBI task force and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas. Moreno is suspected of murdering her son Liam Husted of San Jose, California.

Husted’s body was found by a hiker at a trailhead in a forest near Las Vegas in late May. The unidentified boy was initially dubbed “Little Zion.”

After cops put out sketches of the child, a family friend came forward to say she thought she recognized the boy, and she was concerned she hadn’t seen Moreno or Liam in two weeks. Detectives then used items belonging to Liam to identify his body using DNA. A murder warrant was issued for Moreno shortly after.

Liam was last seen in Moreno’s car, according to family members. Investigators were able to track Moreno’s vehicle, which placed her in Laguna Beach and Victorville, California two days before Liam’s body was found. Cops then tracked the car to Nevada, followed by a stop in Grand Junction, Colorado, and finally to a hotel in the Denver area, where Moreno was eventually taken into custody.

On the morning of June 8, 2021, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Denver, Colorado by the Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led by the @FBIDenver. She will be booked into an area jail pending extradition to Las Vegas.#BREAKING @FBILasVegas #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/lC0SmGF68x — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 8, 2021

Moreno is now facing murder charges in the death of her son. A cause of death has not been announced.

Story continues

This story will be updated.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.