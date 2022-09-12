Mom lied to get drugs for her and her kids, then resold them in Missouri, feds say

A Missouri mother lied to a doctor to get prescription drugs for her and her children multiple times, then she illegally resold the drugs, according to federal authorities.

In the woman’s signed plea agreement, she admitted to visiting a doctor multiple times between July 2018 and October 2018. During those visits, she said “she was seeking prescription drugs to treat medical conditions that she or her minor children had.”

But she had already decided she would sell at least some of the drugs, according to the plea agreement. The controlled substances included Dextroamphetamine, Alprazolam, Adderall and Oxycodone.

With the prescriptions in hand, she went to a pharmacy to get the drugs, according to court documents. Those pharmacies would then submit reimbursement claims to the Missouri Medicaid program.

“During the investigation, (she) had an undercover law enforcement agent drive her to a pharmacy so she could obtain and then immediately sell the drugs to the agent,” authorities said in a Sept. 9 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

In recorded conversations with an agent, she also said “she was willing to sell some of the drugs she received but kept the rest for her own use,” authorities said.

McClatchy News is not naming the 39-year-old, of St. Charles, to protect the identity of her children.

Her defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Sept. 12.

The woman pleaded guilty to a charge of health care fraud scheme and a charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud on Sept. 9, according to court records.

She was sentenced to two years of probation, with four months of home detention, and 20 hours of community service, according to the news release.

In a sentencing memorandum submitted to the court, the woman’s defense attorney said she was in custody from Jan. 3 to March 9. She then went into an inpatient recovery program, where “she has done extremely well in the program and is on the verge of completion.”

The last nine months have been the woman’s longest period of sobriety in more than 10 years, according to the statement.

“She has an approved home plan to release to upon completion of her treatment program,” the defense attorney wrote. “She plans to focus on continuing her education, securing stable employment and reengaging as a parent to her minor children. Her drug use, which has long derailed her life, is now under control. She will continue in treatment long after her release from inpatient and has the tools, resources and desire she needs to continue her sobriety.”

