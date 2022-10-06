Mom who lied to police among 5 new arrests in Arbor Place mall brawl

Five more people have been arrested after hundreds were involved in a massive fight at a Douglasville mall.

Police say as many as 200 teens and young adults were part of a fight at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Sept. 3.

Social media video of the chaos shows teens and young adults fighting, screaming and running through Arbor Place Mall.

Last month, police charged 20 people in connection with the brawl. Nineteen of them were juveniles and one was an adult. That adult’s identity has not been released.

Now, Douglasville police have announced five more arrests. Four of those arrested were juveniles and one was an adult.

Brittany Sanders, 33, has been identified as the adult in the second group of arrests. Sanders was the mother of one of the arrested juveniles.

Sanders is being charged with obstruction and providing police with a false name after lying about her name and her child’s name.

The juveniles were all charged with disorderly conduct and affray.

“Mind you, we are not finished yet,” Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said. “We’re going to keep on until we get everyone who was involved in this incident.”

Mall spokespeople say it was an isolated incident and that the mall has an excellent relationship with Douglasville police.