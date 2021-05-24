Mom loading children into car for school is killed in ‘ambush,’ Texas police say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Texas mother was killed in an “ambush” shooting after she loaded her children into a vehicle for school, police say.

The 28-year-old San Antonio mom was about to leave her apartment Monday morning when she was fatally shot in front of her three kids, ages 2, 6 and 10, KTSA reported.

The woman’s estranged husband was taken into custody at a nearby home shortly afterward, the news outlet reported.

Police had not announced charges against him nor the identity of the woman as of Monday evening.

“What we have here this morning is an absolute tragedy,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, according to KSAT.

When officers arrived at the scene, the mother was found killed in the driver’s seat and her children were in the back seat, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

McManus said the estranged husband has been arrested multiple times since 2018, when his wife obtained a protective order that is intended to keep him from contacting her, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The police chief said the man was free on bond on a charge of violating the protective order at the time of the shooting, the newspaper reported.

“I can’t express the outrage that something like this could happen after our involvement with this individual so many times,” McManus said, according to WOAI. “It is clearly written on the wall in front of you and yet again, here we are.”

  • The Trump administration may have separated hundreds of parents from their children without consent, a new DHS report finds

    At least 348 parents were separated from their children without any evidence they consented, according to DHS's Inspector General.