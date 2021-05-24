Mom loading children into car for school is killed in ‘ambush,’ Texas police say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Texas mother was killed in an “ambush” shooting after she loaded her children into a vehicle for school, police say.

The 28-year-old San Antonio mom was about to leave her apartment Monday morning when she was fatally shot in front of her three kids, ages 2, 6 and 10, KTSA reported.

The woman’s estranged husband was taken into custody at a nearby home shortly afterward, the news outlet reported.

Police had not announced charges against him nor the identity of the woman as of Monday evening.

“What we have here this morning is an absolute tragedy,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, according to KSAT.

When officers arrived at the scene, the mother was found killed in the driver’s seat and her children were in the back seat, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

McManus said the estranged husband has been arrested multiple times since 2018, when his wife obtained a protective order that is intended to keep him from contacting her, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The police chief said the man was free on bond on a charge of violating the protective order at the time of the shooting, the newspaper reported.

“I can’t express the outrage that something like this could happen after our involvement with this individual so many times,” McManus said, according to WOAI. “It is clearly written on the wall in front of you and yet again, here we are.”

Explosion kills man making bombs to pay off lawn mower purchase, Ohio sheriff says

Recommended Stories

  • Nebraska inmates' fight to wed ends after one of them dies

    A man and a woman convicted in separate murders who fought the state of Nebraska for years for the right to marry each other will never have that chance after one of them died earlier this year. The death of 40-year-old Nicole Wetherell in February also ended the court case she and 49-year-old Paul Gillpatrick had waged since 2014 before any precedent could be established. Gillpatrick and Wetherell got engaged in 2011, but officials consistently denied their request to marry because the corrections department was unwilling to transport either of them to the other’s prison for a wedding ceremony.

  • Dad shows off 8th son on TikTok: ‘When your wife thought she’d have a girl one day!’

    "They just kept coming!"

  • Jude Law's Daughter Iris, 20, Steps Out with Boyfriend for the Grand Prix in Monaco

    Iris Law was seen with her longtime boyfriend Jyrell Roberts at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco this weekend

  • Mom switches baby to see if Dad notices and secretly films hilarious reaction

    This dad had no idea he was being filmed — or being pranked by his wife! The post Mom switches baby to see if Dad notices and secretly films hilarious reaction appeared first on In The Know.

  • Jewelry store employee exposes alleged affair in fiery TikTok post: 'This girl is doing God's work'

    Cheaters, watch your backs.

  • Sole survivor of cable car tragedy identified as five-year-old boy who lost entire family in crash

    The sole survivor from Italy’s devastating cable car crash is a boy of five who lost his entire family in the accident. The little boy lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and grandparents in the tragedy in northern Italy. Investigators are trying to work out what went wrong with the cable car, which plunged about 65ft to the ground as it was approaching the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northern region of Piedmont. The family, who were Israeli, were among the 14 people who died in the accident. The other victims were all Italian with the exception of a young man of Iranian origin. The Israelis were named as father Amit Biran, 30, who was studying medicine, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their two year old son Tom, who all lived in the Italian city of Pavia. The toddler died after multiple efforts to restart his heart failed, doctors said.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mom brilliantly transforms 0-6 months gown into adorable toddler dress

    Looking to extend the shelf-life of your baby's clothes? This gown hack is brilliant!

  • Immune system has long-term defenses after mild COVID-19; children may be key carriers of virus variants

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Months after recovery from mild COVID-19, when antibody levels in the blood have declined, immune cells in bone marrow remain ready to pump out new antibodies against the coronavirus, researchers reported on Monday in Nature. Upon infection, short-lived immune cells are generated quickly to secrete an early wave of protective antibodies.

  • Rob Lowe Shares the Secret to His 30-Year Marriage to Sheryl Berkoff

    This is the sweetest thing EVER. 😍

  • A doctor in Florida who died of COVID-19 left his family a baseball card collection worth $20 million

    Dr. Thomas Newman died of COVID-19 complications in January. His baseball card collection, amassed over 40 years, is worth an estimated $20 million.

  • Michigan father of 5 dies after refusing vaccine

    A Michigan family is mourning the loss of their beloved patriarch who passed from COVID-19 after refusing the vaccine. Antwone Rivers, 39, and his wife, Hollie, took COVID-19 preventative methods seriously by wearing masks and social distancing from others, but neither felt comfortable getting the vaccine. “It was funny because two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about it more, saying maybe we should get vaccinated, and now it’s like, a big loss for everybody,” Hollie shared with FOX 2 News.

  • GOP officials seek probe of Proud Boys ties to censure vote

    Republicans in Nevada are calling for an investigation into a vote last month to censure the GOP secretary of state after allegations emerged that the balloting was swayed by activists with ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. The Clark County Republican Party, representing Las Vegas and the most populated part of the state, along with Republicans in the state Senate, called for a review of the vote after a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal alleged the Nevada Republican Party added about 40 people, including activists with extremist ties, to its membership the day of the censure vote to ensure the measure passed.

  • Biden condemns attacks on U.S. Jewish community as 'despicable'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden condemned violence against Jewish communities in the United States and abroad on Monday after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Physical or verbal assaults were reported against Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida during the 11 days of fighting in the region. Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United States, tweeted his thanks in response and said he hoped the assailants were swiftly brought to justice and hate crimes deterred.

  • Texas set to allow unlicensed handgun carry despite outcry

    Texas is poised to remove one of its last major gun restrictions after lawmakers approved allowing people to carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it. The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott, who has said he will sign it despite the objections of law enforcement groups who say it would endanger the public and police. Gun control groups also oppose the measure, noting the state's recent history of mass shootings, including those at an El Paso Walmart, a church in Sutherland Springs, and a high school outside Houston.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Reveals How She Lost 38 Pounds: 'I Feel So Much Better'

    "I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts," said Ree Drummond about her weight loss journey

  • PGA Championship payout: Phil Mickelson cashes in big with sixth major victory

    Here's the purse breakdown for PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and the rest of the players who made the cut at Kiawah.

  • Man pleads guilty, faces life term for deadly smuggling run

    A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges arising from a migrant smuggling run that ended with a deadly chase and crash that killed five of his passengers. Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, could be sentenced to life imprisonment for his Monday guilty pleas in Del Rio, Texas, to various conspiracy, illegal transport and illegal harboring counts.

  • Nearly 150 arrested after chaotic party known as 'Adrian's Kickback' spirals out of control: 'The power of TikTok is legit scary'

    Police said an estimated 2,500 people were present for the festivities.