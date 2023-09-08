Mom locks 6-year-old son out of car, then he’s killed trying to get in, CA cops say

A mother is accused of running over her son with her car as he chased after her, California police say.

Melissa Damron, 42, locked her 6-year-old son out of the car in the morning of Aug. 22, the Corona Police Department said in a Sept. 7 news release. He then chased after her as she drove away from their Corona home, police said

He tried “to open her car door” as Damron continued driving, police said. The boy then “fell into the roadway, where he was run over by the car,” according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police said evidence showed Darmon was aware the boy was “close enough to the vehicle to present a hazard, and she drove with gross negligence, causing her son’s death.”

Neither drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the incident, according to police.

Police said they arrested Damron on Sept. 7 and she is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment.

Damron was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bail, according to police.

Police said they forwarded the case to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Corona is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

