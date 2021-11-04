Mom looking for son inside home instead finds three bodies, Louisiana cops say

A mother checking on the safety of her son inside a house instead found three bodies, Louisiana police said.

Now a manhunt is underway for Barry Rigsby, a 36-year-old man accused of killing a 12-year-old and two others in a suspected domestic dispute, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

The woman came to check on her son early Nov. 4 and found the back door open at a home in the 400 block of West 82nd Street in Shreveport, police said. She then called authorities just before 1:45 a.m.

Two adults and one child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering video footage, detectives believe the murders stemmed from a domestic dispute, police said.

Rigsby is facing three counts of second-degree murder, according to police. He was last seen in a burgundy Dodge Journey with Louisiana license plates.

His car was found in Franklin Parish but he remains on the loose, police said.

“Law enforcement officers are asking Rigsby to surrender himself immediately,” the Shreveport Police Department said.

Anyone with information on Rigsby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or their app P3Tips.

A cash reward will be given to anyone with information that may lead to Rigsby’s arrest, police said.

His bond is set at $3 million.

Shreveport is about 235 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

