Mom loses an eye, 7-month-old hit in head during drive-by shooting, Louisiana cops say

A 7-month-old girl is in stable condition after she and her mother were injured in a drive-by shooting in Louisiana over the weekend, authorities say.

The shooting occurred late Friday, March 18, at a home in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive in New Iberia, KLFY reported, citing police.

The woman was shot in the face and ended up losing her left eye, New Iberia Police Sgt. Daesha Hughes told McClatchy News. Her daughter was also struck in the head when an unknown gunman opened fire on their home, according to KLFY. Authorities haven’t released the victims’ names.

The mother and daughter were among at least five people injured in Friday’s shooting, KATC reported, two of whom were hospitalized in critical condition.

The baby underwent surgery on Monday, March 21, and was listed as stable, Hughes said. The child’s mother has since been released from the hospital.

No further details have been released.

Authorities have not named any suspects and said the shooting remains under investigation.

New Iberia is about 70 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

