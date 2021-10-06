‘Mom I’m so scared.’ Parents wait to see children after Mansfield ISD school shooting

Hundreds of parents stood in a winding line outside the Mansfield school district’s Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday morning, waiting to be reunited with their children after a shooting at Timberview High School.

Students were being bused to the center, and a line of cars blocked traffic on the roads outside the building. In the parking lots, parents and younger children rushed to the front of the building. Police officers and other officials pointed the crowd to the line and told them to have their IDs ready to be checked as they picked up their children. As of noon, several buses with students had pulled up to the back of the building.

Parents shared texts from their children and showed videos from social media of the fight that appeared to precede the shooting. Police were searching for Timothy Simpkins, who they identified as a suspect in the shooting. Four people were injured, police said, but did not provide details on the severity of the injuries.

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

Trinity Valesquez, 20, said her sister, a senior at the high school, texted her about the shooting. In texts, her sister said a teacher was shot in the armpit as he tried to break up the fight.

Valesquez said at about 11:30 am that her sister told her the WiFi was being shut off at the school, so she wouldn’t be able to provide further updates.

Candy Schiele waited by her car in the parking lot, dressed in her nursing uniform. She said her son texted her this morning after the shooting and said, “Mom I’m so scared, I’m so scared right now.” He begged not to go to school tomorrow.

Her son is a freshman.

“This is not how you want to start the school year,” Schiele said with tears in her eyes.

Another parent said her daughter called her from the school this morning and told her there had been a shooting. The parent described how she felt when she got the call: “Panic. Get up there, get them.”

She and other workers at General Motors dropped from the production line to pick up their children from the arts center.

She said the extended family was dealing with a relative in the hospital dying from COVID last night. “We were up there late saying goodbye,” she said. “These kids gotta understand life is too short.”

Chris Puempel, a physician, waited outside the building not for a student, but for his wife, who is a teacher at the school. His daughter texted him about what was happening. He pulled up his wife’s cell phone location on his phone.

“That’s when I saw the location was at home, and she had left her phone at home this morning,” he said. “That was pretty crappy.”

Luckily, his wife was able to text him from other phones and let him know that she was OK.

They have talked about this scenario many times, he said, and discussed what she would do in the event of a school shooting.

“When it’s this close, when it hits home, it’s a different emotion,” he said.

Some students were still waiting in classrooms at the high school at noon, parents said. Other buses filled with children were stuck on the highway in traffic.