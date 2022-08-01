Mom making Amazon delivery is run over when her car is stolen, Maryland cops say

An Amazon delivery driver’s car was stolen and she was then run over with the vehicle while making a delivery around 4 a.m. July 30, police in Maryland say.

The victim, a single mother of three, works as an Amazon delivery driver as her second job, family members said.

She left her car unattended in the 3700 block of Beech Avenue while making a delivery, Baltimore police said in a news release. Chelsea had the car keys with her.

As she made the delivery a man got in the running car and fled before realizing he did not have the keys. He turned around, struck the victim with the car and took her phone and keys, according to police.

EMTs were called to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, police say.

She remains hospitalized with a broken shoulder, two broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken pelvis and multiple breaks in her hip, according to a GoFundMe started by friends.

After the driver struck her, he got out of the car and called her names before taking her keys, her sister told WJZ.

““It’s terrifying. It’s beyond just a carjacking. Really, it’s attempted murder,” the sister said. “He mowed her down, called her names, and just ripped the key off her belt and just left her.”

The investigation is ongoing and police say they have yet to identify a suspect as of Aug. 1.

