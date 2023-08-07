Mom of man, 19, arrested for assault on a cop during Union Square flash mob hits back at Mayor Adams’ criticism of parents

The mother of a 19-year-old man arrested during Friday’s Union Square chaos pushed back on Mayor Eric Adams’ comments blaming the parents of the youths involved even as her son admitted to fighting with cops during the mayhem.

In an interview with the Daily News, Stacy Lucas accused the NYPD of roughing up her son, Angel John, 19, during the bedlam, which was sparked by Twitch star Kai Cenat.

John, who admitted to “throw[ing] my hands” at an officer, is charged with felony assault and is accused of punching a cop in the face.

His mom, however, argued culpability lies with the NYPD.

“You cannot blame parents. This is the blame of society, of people who use their guns to harm rather than protect,” Lucas said. “For you to sit there and throw stones, get your crooked cops in order.”

John, who was released on his own recognizance Saturday, said he and his brother, 18, were walking in Union Square to clear their heads after a recent family tragedy when they learned about the impromptu giveaway.

“Kids are going to be kids, that was a very disrespectful comment,” Lucas said, adding that none of her seven children had been in trouble with the law before. “They put their hands on my kids, not one but two of them, of course he’s going to feel threatened,” she said.

Hizzoner described the chaos as a “parenting issue” in remarks to reporters on Saturday. “Our children cannot be raised by social media. They’re being inundated by influencers,” he said.

John told the news that he and his brother came upon the crowd as it gathered.

“My brother likes Kai Cenat, I like Kai Cenat, so we wanted to see what was going on,” he said.

The crowd of mainly teenage boys showed up because they believed Cenat would be giving away free PlayStation 5 consoles — which cost $499 at retail and up until recently were very difficult to come by.

Cenat has 6.5 million followers on the gaming site Twitch and 4 million on YouTube.

At around 1:30 p.m., a few hundred people had turned out, but within two hours, the crowd swelled to the thousands. Unruly gamers started throwing plastic bottles, and climbing on the roof of a subway entrance under construction in Union Square Park, video from the scene showed.

Story continues

Even so, John described the crowd as controlled at first, and peaceful until cops showed up.

“I can understand what they say about having a permit, but the situation didn’t get bad until the police arrived,” he said. “No one was getting hurt until they showed up. We were playing football, music, shadow boxing, it was a good crowd, positive energy.”

He and his brother were separated, and when a cop prevented him from finding his sibling, he challenged the officer.

“He grabs me, and I said don’t touch me. I went into the park, he pushes me and I push him back,” John said. “He throws his hands, and I throw my hands back to protect myself.”

A second officer joined the fray, he said.

“As I was going to the floor, I grabbed him,” John said. “They’re hitting me. They grabbed my wrist doing a bunch of extra stuff. They twisted my wrist. ... I say ‘Y’all got my arm, handcuff me!” he said. More officers joined to arrest him.

“They picked me up, they had me in my drawers, they were not pulling my pants up,” John said. When he lost his sneakers, “I had to kick them and do extra stuff so that I can try to get my sneakers.”

The arrest left him with cuts on his knees and feet, and he said he was denied water while in custody and offered only milk and peanut butter sandwiches to eat, even though he’s lactose intolerant.

“My side, my rib is swollen, my foot is swollen, I got cuts on my knees from them, the side of my face hurts,” John said.

Cenat, who was charged with riot, inciting a felony and unlawful assembly, was given a desk appearance ticket and released.

Police arrested four others on felony charges, though prosecutors downgraded the infractions to misdemeanor charges for two of them when they appeared in court. One of those arrested is an unnamed 15-year-old who cops say threw eggs and full bottles of water.

The other adult suspect still charged with a felony, Roberto Sessoms, 31, remains held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond, and faces multiple counts of assault.

Sessoms, who is homeless, is accused of biting two officers in the leg, biting another on the finger, and kicking one officer in the stomach and another in the face. At his Manhattan Criminal Court arraignment Sunday, assistant district attorney Michael Myers described him as a violent predicate felon.